Which values will matter most when offices reopen?

Have your say on what you want company culture to look like post-Covid.

After a year of working from the comfort of your kitchens, living rooms and makeshift garden sheds-turned-offices, it can be hard to imagine returning to the inflexible office norms of old, where anything less than being at your desk for a set number of hours every day was seen as slacking.

Still, with the vaccine rollout gathering pace, it won’t be long until physical offices now closed will reopen, and it remains to be seen what blend of on-site and remote working we'll see.

Business leaders will have more than employee preference and cost to consider: the great re-opening is an opportunity to reset how organisations are run and transform company culture. The question is, what do you want to transform it into? Which values will you most like to see in your business?