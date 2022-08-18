Vapiano boss on businesses: "There’s the quick and the dead."

One Minute Briefing: Why keeping an open mind is the key to surviving an acquisition.

When a business that has fallen on hard times goes through an acquisition, two things come to the leader’s mind. First, an immediate sense of relief at the prospect of being saved from liquidation. Then the curiosity, and perhaps concern, set in.

Aside from knowing what your new owner has previously achieved and their strategy ideas, there are many questions left unanswered until months, sometimes years, after the takeover. Will you work well together? The culture will inevitably change - but will it be for the better?

It’s a feeling Vapiano’s managing director Craig Goslin knows too well.