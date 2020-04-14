Video: "Crisis is the enemy of inertia"

Leadership lessons panel 2: Culture. James Reed, CEO of REED, and Michael Frohlich, CEO of Ogilvy UK on over-communication, taking breaks and the opportunity to reset.

by Management Today

Most office-based businesses will have seen more cultural change in the last four weeks than in the previous four years. Entire organisations have been transposed from the physical to the virtual world, immediately confronting people with new ways of working.

The role of a leader in shaping attitudes and behaviours has rarely been harder, but there are opportunities in every crisis. 

In this video panel, REED CEO James Reed and Ogilvy UK CEO Michael Frohlich tell Management Today’s Kate Bassett how to keep communicating, prevent burnout, inspire innovation and neutralise fear.

