How to make video meetings less awful

The sudden mass adoption of remote working has brought with it a whole lot of bad practices. Here's how to nail your Zoom.

A few months ago, I wrote a piece for Management Today detailing how to make meetings less terrible. A lot has changed since then.

As more of us work from home during the COVID-19 crisis, remote meetings have suddenly taken centre stage. For some, though, they are productions in need of a better script. Few business leaders who have had to jump into virtually directing their staff have had sufficient time to prepare for effective long-distance collaboration at this scale.

To get started in making virtual meetings less horrible, consider what managers want out of meetings, and what team members want. Then calculate the shortest distance, with the least drama, between those two points. Here’s how to bring the “actors” and “audience” together in irresistible - and highly effective - ways.