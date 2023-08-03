Virtalent co-founder: “Rely on the team around you to achieve your goals”

Wilson launched virtual assistant platform Virtalent at 22 years old, to champion female talent and provide personal assistance and marketing support to business owners. She manages a team of 186 women who, for whatever reason, are unable to enter the workforce in the traditional sense, such as stay-at-home mothers, military spouses, carers or retirees. The company has reported 368% growth over the last two years.

What’s been the biggest challenge in your rise to the top - and how did you overcome it?

Learning how to manage and lead a team. When I started my business, I was 22 years old and hadn’t had a proper job before, let alone knew how to work in a team, build one and then manage it. I overcame this challenge by developing my own self-awareness. How do I react and I respond to situations? What is my communication style? What are my strengths and what are my blind spots? By understanding who I was as a person first, this allowed me to understand my team, their perspective and their values.

What do leaders waste a lot of time doing, that they probably shouldn’t?

Working on the wrong tasks and then spending too long perfecting them. It can be easy to take on work that might well be easy for you to complete, but if it isn’t valuable to your time, you shouldn’t be working on it. This is when leaders fall into the trap of doing work that they should be delegating; holding on to work that others should be doing, rather than focusing on the bigger picture and value-add tasks.