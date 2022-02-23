Vodafone: "Culture is built from every email, every video call, every phone call"

Vodafone Group prepared 2,300 call centre staff for remote working in less than a week. MT speaks to its chief HR officer to find out how it builds culture and why getting it right makes hard business sense.

by Paul Simpson
vodafone

How does a global business such as Vodafone build the right culture? For Leanne Wood, chief human resources officer at Vodafone Group, the answer to that question is both simple and intricate – as she tells Management Today: “Culture is built from every single interaction that takes place within the organisation – every email, every video call, every phone call.” 

That process may be harder to manage as the telecoms giant, which reported revenues of €34.8bn in 2021, adjusts to a new world of work but it has also, Wood says, never been more necessary: “We are committed to creating a thriving, productive and inclusive global community and it is important that, as we adjust to a new hybrid way of working, we’re not dogmatic, that we keep learning and keep adapting.”

The company reacted swiftly and decisively to the sudden need for staff – experienced at different times and in different ways in different countries – to work from home during the pandemic. The UK business, for example, prepared almost 2,300 call centre staff for remote working in less than a week, distributing more than 800 new laptops and 1,000 headsets and turning to such platforms as Microsoft Teams and Slack to reach out to employees.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today