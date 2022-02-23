Vodafone: "Culture is built from every email, every video call, every phone call"

Vodafone Group prepared 2,300 call centre staff for remote working in less than a week. MT speaks to its chief HR officer to find out how it builds culture and why getting it right makes hard business sense.

How does a global business such as Vodafone build the right culture? For Leanne Wood, chief human resources officer at Vodafone Group, the answer to that question is both simple and intricate – as she tells Management Today: “Culture is built from every single interaction that takes place within the organisation – every email, every video call, every phone call.”

That process may be harder to manage as the telecoms giant, which reported revenues of €34.8bn in 2021, adjusts to a new world of work but it has also, Wood says, never been more necessary: “We are committed to creating a thriving, productive and inclusive global community and it is important that, as we adjust to a new hybrid way of working, we’re not dogmatic, that we keep learning and keep adapting.”

The company reacted swiftly and decisively to the sudden need for staff – experienced at different times and in different ways in different countries – to work from home during the pandemic. The UK business, for example, prepared almost 2,300 call centre staff for remote working in less than a week, distributing more than 800 new laptops and 1,000 headsets and turning to such platforms as Microsoft Teams and Slack to reach out to employees.