Vulnerability won't be enough to get you through lockdown 2.0

“People need to know you’ve got this,” says the CEO of Lucky Generals.

by Katie Lee

Vulnerability is a polarising concept when it comes to discussing leadership. It sounds like a weakness, which is why some people feel deeply uncomfortable both displaying their or even talking about it. 

After years of appraisals in the 1990s where I was criticised for wearing my heart on my sleeve, I am delighted it is being redefined as a CEO’s greatest strength.

In organisations where leaders haven’t built a culture in which people feel they can be themselves, these must be exceptionally dark times. But vulnerability will not be the light that leads the way.

