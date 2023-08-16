Wages grow ahead of predictions, while unemployment is up - ONS data

Vacancies are falling and the pool of available workers is increasing, according to the latest ONS figures, in signs that the labour market is loosening after a period of fierce competition for talent.

The latest bulletin from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests that the UK labour market is loosening, with unemployment up 0.3 percentage points in April to June compared with the previous quarter.

In May to July, estimated vacancies fell by 66,000 on the quarter, the 13th consecutive decline. However, unfilled posts still stood at a little over 1 million.

Unemployment, meanwhile, rose to 4.2% in the three months to June.