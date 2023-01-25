Want to avoid burnout? Become more entrepreneurial

Last Updated: 15 hours ago

Burnout is deeply unpleasant for individuals, but it damages organisations too: it results in lower productivity, higher absenteeism and medical costs, and high turnover costs – burnt-out employees are more likely to seek another job.

The World Health Organization lists depletion or exhaustion, being mentally distant from the job or feeling negative or cynical about it, and being less effective, among the symptoms of burnout. Sounds familiar?

Have you ever felt burnt out? If so, you’re not alone. According to Gallup, three out of four people feel burnt out on the job at least sometimes. But would you recognise the signs, either in yourself or your team?

But new research from the University of Amsterdam (UvA) offers a novel solution to organisations suffering from high levels of burnout: become more entrepreneurial.

In the first major study into the link between entrepreneurship and burnout, Martin Obschonka, professor of entrepreneurship in the business school at UvA, along with colleagues in Chile, UAE, Finland and Switzerland, followed 348 entrepreneurs and 1,002 employees during a six-month period before the Covid pandemic.

The results were counterintuitive. You might expect people working on their own or in small groups, taking big financial risks as they try to make their ideas fly, to feel far more pressurised than employees with a guaranteed income and organisational support. But the research found exactly the opposite.

“There seems to be a paradox of ‘positive workaholism’,” says Obschonka, explaining that because entrepreneurs are so engaged in their work, however hard they work they recover quickly at the end of the working day. When looking at why this might be, the researchers found that entrepreneurs have fewer stresses than paid employees – less time pressure, less work pressure and fewer administrative tasks, for example.

And, crucially, they enjoy a high degree of autonomy and control, which means they can organise their tasks and prioritise as suits them, participate fully in decision-making, and receive direct feedback and reward for their decisions and actions.

“All this leads to a positive psychological return on the substantial investment that entrepreneurs make due to their great involvement in the work,” says Obschonka. “As a result, their work not only gives them more energy and a more positive state of mind than salaried employees, on average; they are also happier and more satisfied with their work.”

Notwithstanding the fact that entrepreneurs have certain personality traits – such as optimism and resilience – that draw them to setting up their own businesses in the first place, the findings carry significant implications for employers, particularly large ones.

The researchers say that trying to introduce an entrepreneurial approach where possible could help build employees’ ‘intrinsic motivation’ and encourage a shift from ‘economic utility’ to the ‘psychological utility’ typical of entrepreneurs – that is, they are motivated by more than money.

For example, ‘intrapreneurship’, where employees can be innovative, autonomous and participate in the risk/reward dynamic that is the usual province of entrepreneurs, could help reduce burnout, particularly in high-octane roles, they suggest.

Key takeaways

- Entrepreneurs suffer less burnout than employees because they have a high degree of autonomy and control.

- Employers can help reduce burnout among their employees by introducing entrepreneurial approaches such as intrapreneurship

Image credit: Tara Moore via Getty Images