Want to encourage more female leaders? Openly highlight their achievements

A study shows that publicly praising women not only increases their willingness to lead, their teams perform better.

by Stephen Jones
Published: 13 hours ago
Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Also in:
Women in Business

It’s no secret that ingrained gender stereotypes, for example the notion that men are more assertive and therefore make better leaders, have held women back from senior positions at work. 

However a new study suggests that publicly highlighting the achievements of women can empirically increase their willingness to lead. 

University of Exeter Business School professor Jingnan Chen wanted to examine the impact of the gender stereotype effect on women in groups.

The methodology of the experiment gets complicated at times but put simply, 248 students (124 males and 124 females) were split into groups of four and asked to complete tasks including answering quiz questions. 

For each answer they were individually asked to rate - by denoting a rank between one and four - whether their answer should be used for the whole group.

They were also asked to comment on whether they thought men or women would be likely to answer questions correctly on particular subject areas prior to answering them. Researchers were able to measure the impact of the teams’ gender balance on the answers given and also on individual participants’ willingness to put themselves forward. 

Results showed that when working in industries (or categories) they perceived to be male dominated, women were twice as likely to hold themselves back from leading, even when working in majority female groups. 

Similarly, when working in female-stereotyped industries, men were also prone to shying away from leadership roles - although only when working in mixed-gender groups. 

Chen wanted to investigate whether these stereotypes - and people’s perception of individuals and roles - changed once people were exposed to their own performance score. Prior to the group tasks, participants were asked a series of questions and scored on their performance. For some their results were fed back to them, and the best performing group member was highlighted to the rest. 

Interestingly, the study found that publicly acknowledging the achievements of women could improve their willingness to lead in mixed gender groups. 

"If we have more acknowledgement of women’s achievements, so their colleagues know what they are doing well, women will be more likely to step up and utilise their leadership skill," says Chen. 

"Recognising women’s abilities should be done by pointing out their quantitative achievements – specific, objective and measurable work such as sales figures or number of projects successfully completed."

This does not suggest that anyone should downplay male achievements, says Chen, but instead highlights the importance of companies making sure that female achievements are not overlooked - especially in male dominated industries.

Image credit: UniversalImagesGroup / Contributor via Getty

Tags:

Find this article useful?

Get more great articles like this in your inbox every lunchtime

Want to encourage more female leaders? Openly highlight their achievements
Leadership Lessons

Want to encourage more female leaders? Openly highlight their achievements

A study shows that publicly praising women not only increases their willingness to lead, their...

By Stephen Jones
13 hours ago
Message to Davos: Don't blame lack of trust on 'society'
Reputation Matters

Message to Davos: Don't blame lack of trust on 'society'

The reason people don't trust you is probably much closer to home, says public relations...

14 hours ago
Dame Cilla Snowball: Life after being CEO
Leadership Lessons

Dame Cilla Snowball: Life after being CEO

One year on from stepping back as boss of Britain's largest advertising agency, Dame Cilla...

33 hours ago
How to change people's minds when they refuse to listen
Personal Development

How to change people's minds when they refuse to listen

Research into climate change deniers shows how behavioural science can break down intransigence.

By Adam Gale
38 hours ago
"Paying women equally would cripple our economy"
Leadership Lessons

"Paying women equally would cripple our economy"

The brutal fact: underpaid women sustain British business, says HR chief Helen Jamieson.

15 Jan 2020
Why you're terrible at recruitment (and can AI help?)
Food for thought

Why you're terrible at recruitment (and can AI help?)

The short version is you're full of biases and your hiring processes are badly designed....

15 Jan 2020