Want to be more likeable? Share the story behind your achievements

To make a good impression, don't just discuss your achievements, highlight your journey to the top, argues the latest academic research.

Summary:

1. Making an impression depends on conveying both competence and warmth, but most self-promotion strategies lack warmth.

2. Complementing achievements with details of the journey taken to get those successes is an effective way to convey warmth and make a better impression on both the target audience and observers.

When we introduce ourselves to others professionally – whether on LinkedIn, email or in old-fashioned snail mail – we tend to emphasise our accomplishments. This is natural, given the orientation towards competence in the business world: past achievements are an indicator of future success.