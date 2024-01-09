Want a promotion? Just ask, says research

More than a quarter of UK leaders say they make decisions about who to promote, based simply upon whether somebody has asked for a promotion or not, according to new research.

by Jacques Quinio

More than a quarter of UK leaders (28%) say they make decisions about who to promote in their organisation based simply upon whether somebody has asked for a promotion or not, according to a survey of more than 2,000 employees and managers by global leadership experts Right Management.

Nearly a fifth (18%) of employees meanwhile, say that they don’t know how to go about advancing their career, while a quarter (24%) say they need greater clarity around what they need to do to progress, to help them to gain a promotion.

“Asking for a promotion or support with your career development might not guarantee anything,” says Lorraine Mills, principal consultant, Right Management. “But it’s clear that it will significantly increase your chances.”

