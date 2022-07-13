WATCH: “If I were PM I’d lead from the bottom-up because structure kills innovation”

MT’s 35 Women Under 35 reveal what they’d do if they were the prime minister for a day, their secret to success and advice on failure.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
In simpler times, before the current political race to lead the Conservative Party, Management Today asked a handful of its 35 Women Under 35 what they would do if they were prime minister for a day. 

“If I were prime minister for a day, I’d create programs that actually listened to the people who work for organisations and speak to people on the frontlines - for example, hearing from nurses about their stresses,” Digital Voices’ CEO Jennifer Quigley-Jones told MT in-between takes for the magazine shoot.

She added that “rather than leading from a top-down budget perspective” she would “start leading from a bottom-up inclusive listening perspective, because structures often stop innovation.”

While a few of the business women doubled down on not wanting to be prime minister - even for an imaginary day -  Police Now’s acting chief executive Joni Ferns said she would make the gender pay gap smaller. “Women, in the UK in particular, are one of the most untapped resources of talent. Businesses could really thrive if they tapped into that talent,” she added.

Watch the video to see how the impressive female leaders responded to MT’s other quick-fire questions, including their secret success.

