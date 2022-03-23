Watch out - a corporate dawn raid could be coming to your home

Now that business leaders are working from home, their homes could become the scene of corporate dawn raids. Here's what you need to know.

It was a quiet Friday evening on a still Surrey street. Just as Pamela Brown took the first bite of her steamed cod dinner-for-one, there was a loud thud at the door.

“We have reason to believe that your firm has agreed to keep its prices artificially high,” a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) officer explained while flashing his badge and forcing himself into Brown’s terraced house.

The wooden floor was muddied with footsteps as two suited investigators gathered evidence. In a matter of moments, paperwork surrounded Brown’s untouched cod.