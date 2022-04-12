Watch out: Young workers would rather be unemployed than unhappy at your firm

Gen Z and Millennials are not afraid to walk out of a job, research reveals.

Now that the dust has settled on some form of post-pandemic normal, employers may hope that they can claw back some control over employees.

With Britain’s economic outlook looking pretty grim and the cost of living rising, there’s no way workers would risk heading for pastures new. Right?

In reality, younger workers aren’t afraid to walk away from a company that doesn’t make them happy – and they won’t wait for a secure job offer elsewhere before handing in their notice either.