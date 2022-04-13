WATCH: The "tough" leader who cried during an all-staff meeting

In March 2020 Jeff Dewing, founder and CEO of facilities management business Cloudfm, found himself holding back tears when telling his 350-strong workforce about the company’s tanking revenue on a Zoom call. But what he didn’t know was that this call would change his relationship with his team for good - and for the better.

Before Covid hit the business was flying high, raking in almost £70m from its fast-food and restaurant clients. But once the government ordered the closure of the hospitality sector as the country locked down, Cloudfm saw its revenues fall to just £200,000. It was at that moment that Dewing realised he had no idea how he was going to protect his business and his staff from what was to come.

Dewing has always maintained an open and honest approach to his leadership, so making sure his team knew the full extent of the situation was of utmost importance.