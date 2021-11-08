WATCH: When CEO media interviews go wrong

Media coverage can be hugely beneficial for companies, but there is a real art to ensuring coverage is positive. Here are six of the most cringeworthy CEO media interviews.

by Alex Benady
Rolls Royce ex-CEO smiling while delivering news of job cuts
There's no doubt that positive media coverage can help turbocharge business growth. But the glare of the media spotlight can be an uncomfortable place. Here are six of the most cringeworthy media interviews by CEOs. And then read our feature on how to successfully play the publicity game. 

1. Warren East’s unfortunate smirk

In 2020, the Rolls-Royce CEO appeared on BBC News by video link to discuss job cuts. He was distracted by other people in the room and appeared to smirk during a question about the losses: not a good look when you are letting 9,000 people go. It brought a tsunami of angry headlines.

