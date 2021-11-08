WATCH: When CEO media interviews go wrong

Media coverage can be hugely beneficial for companies, but there is a real art to ensuring coverage is positive. Here are six of the most cringeworthy CEO media interviews.

1. Warren East’s unfortunate smirk

In 2020, the Rolls-Royce CEO appeared on BBC News by video link to discuss job cuts. He was distracted by other people in the room and appeared to smirk during a question about the losses: not a good look when you are letting 9,000 people go. It brought a tsunami of angry headlines.