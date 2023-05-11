Water company bosses waive annual bonuses amid public outcry

The subject of bonuses is often a touchy one, particularly during a cost of living crisis. As nurses, teachers and railway staff strike over pay disputes and wages across the country stagnate, it seems that leaders in the most senior positions have no qualms about taking their annual bonus. Just a few weeks ago we reported on Andi Owen, chief executive of furniture designers MillerKnoll, who berated employees who dared to question whether they would receive a bonus this year, despite taking a $1.29m bonus herself in 2022.

There are obvious reputational concerns around whether to accept an increase in pay. In 2022, Shell’s former CEO Ben van Beurden, who stood down from the position last year, took home a “jaw-dropping” £9.7m, up from £6.3m in 2021. His bonus also rose by £4m to £2.6m in 2022. Earlier this year, Shell caused a ruckus when it recorded profits of £32bn in 2022, following a surge in energy prices as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

But there is evidence to suggest that the tide may be turning on the ease with which CEOs accept their annual bonuses.