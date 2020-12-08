Ways of boosting team morale, no 3: Enter an award

Last Updated: 9 hours ago

We’ve lost count of the number of leaders who have spoken with justified astonishment of the resilience and ingenuity of their people during this most difficult of years. But let’s face it, a permanent crisis doesn’t exactly do wonders for morale.

One way of lifting organisational spirits - and perhaps in the long run to generate some new business - is to earn recognition by winning an award. And at the risk of being forward, we may be able to help with that.

The Management Today Business Awards 2021 recognise organisations and individuals breaking new ground and achieving consistent excellence across any sector of British business.