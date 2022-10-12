"We make it a game to be as frugal as we can"

To TV viewers around the globe, Billy Thompson is known as the entrepreneur who surprised a judge on America’s biggest business show – Shark Tank, the US equivalent of Dragon’s Den – with photos of his perspiring armpits.

It landed his innovation, the anti-sweat Thompson Tee T-shirt range, a huge investment and instant viral fame back in 2017. In fact, however, Thompson and his co-founder Randy Choi backed out of the Shark Tank deal once the cameras stopped rolling and turned their fashion start-up into a multi-million dollar business on their own terms.

At NetSuite’s SuiteWorld conference in Las Vegas, he told Management Today more about going it alone – and why retail start-ups shouldn’t fear Amazon.