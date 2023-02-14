Weight expectations: The managerial burden of doing everything, everywhere, all at once

Last Updated: 4 hours ago

As a manager or leader, expectations play a crucial role in your work. Expectations are a set of beliefs and attitudes about what you should be able to do, what you should achieve, and what you should be responsible for.

Welcome to the world of unmet expectations. Being asked to do too much, being unable to say no when asked, facing morally questionable situations or dilemmas, balancing work and personal life, and feeling unsure of the source of one’s identity – these are all symptoms of a mismatch between expectation and reality.

Do you feel overwhelmed and burnt out by your work responsibilities? If so, you're not alone. A recent CIPD Health and Wellbeing at Work survey revealed that 90% of respondents in companies with 250+ employees reported some level of stress-related absence in the past 12 months. The high volume of work was cited as a major contributing factor.

They can come from various sources - job descriptions, performance evaluations, feedback, personal goals, etc. Having expectations and goals is natural, but when reality falls short, it can lead to frustration and feelings of constant failure that negatively impact your health and well-being.

External expectations are the ones at work that reflect societal and organisational norms. However, where these expectations align with the imposter phenomenon, where individuals feel like frauds despite evidence of their competence, it can lead to self-doubt and fear. This can result in self-imposed standards of ‘busyness’ that become an unbearable burden.

So what can be done? Because we all think that the pace and pressure of life are increasing, it is a question on everyone's mind. While there's no one answer, there are strategies that can help you manage the gap between expectations and reality and avoid frustration.

Here are five tips and then one drastic remedy:

1. Reframe external expectations of and from others

Adjust your expectations to align with the resources, capabilities, and constraints of the situation. Acknowledge that only some things will go as planned and focus on progress, not perfection. Celebrate small wins and avoid getting carried away by others' expectations, but remember that disappointment takes planning. Gaps between expectations and reality can be diminished by finding a new frame for your expectations. You don’t control what you cannot control (and at work, that is many things), but you are in control of your response.

2. Reframe internal expectations of yourself

Reassess your goals to ensure they're realistic and aligned with your resources and capabilities. Better still, try dropping your expectations of yourself completely. On the Henley MBA, in our Personal Development module, we have a ground rule for this, which replaces expectations (the perfect recipe for “yes, but…” thinking) with “yes, and…” Embrace failings and setbacks as opportunities and starting points for growth and learning. Encourage your team to do the same to create a supportive and positive work environment.

3. Educate yourself on self-care

Taking care of yourself is key to managing stress and maintaining a sustainable outlook of well-being. Research self-care techniques, including physical exercise and mindfulness, to find what works for you. Those are necessary but not sufficient, however. Do further research on the science of how your busy body works, and how it can fail when under too much stress. We are learning much more about the neurological and physiological components of good health, so tap into that.

4. Seek support

Reach out for help or seek support from colleagues, friends, a coach or a mentor. Talking through your challenges can provide new perspectives and solutions.

5. Express yourself creatively

If you’re still feeling stuck under the weight of expectations, take some time to reflect on your work and then come up with a metaphor for your expectations. Sisyphus? Hungry Hippo? Come up with something that resonates and draw it (no artistic ability required) to better understand your experiences. This, by the way, is a great technique for starting a conversation about cohesion and communication in teams at work.

Finally, there is still one aspect of unmeetable expectations at work that we haven’t yet considered; whether or not you believe you can leave the field of play. As an individual, it's important to recognise that you're not bound to your current job indefinitely. Everyone joins, and everyone leaves. You have the freedom to explore and pursue other opportunities, and it's crucial to evaluate this through reflection from time to time.

Are you really trapped or limited by your current position, or do you have the freedom to grow and develop in your role? Perhaps. Equally, by communicating your goals and aspirations to your manager or leader, you might be able to work together to create a space for your growth and development. If you’re the boss, by listening to your direct reports, you can create a space for them to grow.

Dr Chris Dalton is the associate professor of management learning at Henley Business School. Dalton is the course leader on two of Management Today's Leadership Learning modules, and teaches management learning and personal development on the Henley MBA.