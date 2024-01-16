What wellness trends miss about the grit of top business leaders

The giants of the business annals tell us there's nothing like good old-fashioned hard work when it comes to achieving success.

For a long time it was generally accepted that hard work was fundamental to success. Scour the internet and you’ll find plenty of motivational quotes in support of this view. A good example is basketball legend and businessman Michael Jordan, who once said: "If you do the work you get rewarded. There are no shortcuts in life."

More recently, however, hard work seems to have fallen out of fashion. Instead, wellness is very much the flavour of the month. A major reason for this is the mental health epidemic that is sweeping the world, partly due to work-related stress, which can cause anxiety, depression and burnout, as well as physical problems such as heart disease and alcohol dependency.

Hardcore working

Given that almost all organisations are dependent on the skills and expertise of their people, it’s right that managers are prioritising wellbeing. No organisation can thrive if its staff are physically or mentally unwell, or constantly off sick. Furthermore, organisations should be sensitive to how much people have on their plates, given heavy workloads are a major cause of work-related stress.