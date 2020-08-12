What went wrong at Debenhams?

The British high street will look quite different after COVID-19 has passed. Already, staples such as TM Lewin, Oasis and (probably) Laura Ashley have disappeared in their physical forms.

Could Debenhams join them? The department store chain is in light-touch administration, has already announced 6,500 redundancies - a third of its workforce - and the prognosis doesn’t look good.

It would be a mistake to blame this situation entirely on the COVID-19 lockdown and recession, at least not yet. Debenhams was clearly struggling before the lockdown, its last few years dominated by record losses, refinancing, store closures, stock delisting and a peculiar feud with Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley, who played the role of activist investor in orchestrating the exit of chair Ian Cheshire.