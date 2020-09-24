We’re all part timers now

October was shaping up to be a very bleak month, with the virus making a comeback, confidence sliding and the clock ticking on the Job Retention Scheme, which is currently still protecting the jobs of an estimated three million furloughed workers.

Today, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced some much-needed relief. The Job Support Scheme, which comes into force on November 1 for six months, is designed to allow employers to retain workers on part time hours.

Workers are eligible if they reduce their hours to anything over a third of their usual level. Employers will pay them as normal for their hours worked. For the hours that have been cut, the government and the employer will each pay one third of the worker's salary, with the government’s contribution capped at £697.92.