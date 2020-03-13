We’re systematically promoting the wrong people… and it’s got to stop

Businesses consistently underestimate the impact of people leadership on business success when hiring or promoting to management roles.

The need for good people leadership has never been more apparent; large parts of industry are being disrupted by technology and by more nimble competitors. We know that 85 per cent of economic value is derived from intangibles such as brand, relationships, intellectual property and patents - at the heart of all these are people and their ability to innovate and build relationships.

Talent is the driver of competitive advantage in most if not all markets. Yet the ability to inspire, motivate and engage people is still often ignored in preference for technical expertise, experience in a similar role or even long service.