"We’ve even had meetings with board members on our bikes"

Where I get my best ideas: Hammerhead's Pieter Morgan on the freedom of cycling.

I grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, a city defined by its urban sprawl but surrounded by a stunning landscape. I always tried to break out of this urban environment and it wasn’t until I was given a red BMX bike by my grandparents that I could feel freedom.

I started in the front yard, then around the city, before taking the ride further. I fell in love with cycling then and there; it became the underlying theme of my life.

When I started high school, I met other young keen cyclists and together we formed the high school cycling club. One of those cyclists was Laurence Wattrus, one of my co-founders. We would spend hours cycling around the magnificent landscapes of South Africa before moving to North America and developing the Hammerhead business.