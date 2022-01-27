"We’ve even had meetings with board members on our bikes"

Where I get my best ideas: Hammerhead's Pieter Morgan on the freedom of cycling.

by Pieter Morgan
Pieter Morgan

I grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, a city defined by its urban sprawl but surrounded by a stunning landscape. I always tried to break out of this urban environment and it wasn’t until I was given a red BMX bike by my grandparents that I could feel freedom.

I started in the front yard, then around the city, before taking the ride further. I fell in love with cycling then and there; it became the underlying theme of my life.

When I started high school, I met other young keen cyclists and together we formed the high school cycling club. One of those cyclists was Laurence Wattrus, one of my co-founders. We would spend hours cycling around the magnificent landscapes of South Africa before moving to North America and developing the Hammerhead business.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today