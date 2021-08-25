A WFH pay cut? Here’s why MT readers disagree.

MT Asks: Are you considering paying your remote staff less than your office workers? Here’s why 82% of our readers said no.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Despite successfully working from home for over a year to reduce the spread of coronavirus, a growing number of tech giants are considering slashing the salaries of remote employees.  

Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn have all made headlines in recent weeks for contemplating policies that penalise those who permanently work from home, with those living further from the office hit hardest. 

By choosing not to commute, workers' living costs are lower, despite increased household bills at home. Train tickets aside, not being tied to the office’s vicinity enables workers to live in a more affordable area. Employers may therefore argue that their remote workers’ salaries should reflect the savings associated with not being office-bound.

