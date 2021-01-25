WFH works for creativity - but we’re still reopening the office

We need to distinguish between creation and crafting In the post-jab world.

I co-run our office in London, yet I haven’t met a single person that I work with. Not one. Neither have I ever stepped foot into our building. I couldn’t tell you the colour of the walls, where the loos are or even where my desk might be. My circumstances are unusual but not unique in 2021, I suspect.

I relocated from New York last year to take on the role of SVP executive creative director at R/GA London. The UK was three months into lockdown, and the office shuttered without plans to re-open. I was charged with setting the creative vision, bringing people together and building client relationships… all over Zoom.

There was no precedent for this, no mentor to tap for tips and advice. The ‘working style’ that I’d cultivated over 20 years was instantly outdated.