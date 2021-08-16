"What having cancer taught me about supporting staff undergoing treatment"

Cancer Research UK’s data shows one in two people in the UK will get cancer in their lifetime. Yes, that’s half of all of us. Sadly this means it is almost inevitable someone you work with is going to get it. When it happens, life will never be the same for the person diagnosed and those around them.

I should know. It has happened to me. Not just once, but twice.

I was diagnosed with breast cancer (with zero symptoms) in 2008 when I was in my very early 40s. Then again in 2016, when it came back in a much more aggressive and deadly form, in the exact same place.