"What you're doing now is not really remote working"

Lessons in remote management from software developers.

by Stephen Jones

Callum Adamson is clear: after nearly a year of lockdowns, many companies still don't understand what good remote working looks like. Instead their approach has been "the equivalent of jumping into a lifeboat and calling it sailing.”

What gives a 40-year-old aerospace engineering drop-out such insight into the nuances of WFH and the needs of remote teams? He’s spent the last four years building them.

In lay terms the company he co-founded in 2017, Distributed, acts as an outsourcer for software developement teams. Clients - which include The Ministry of Justice and Capita -  will come to it with a project, for which Distributed will build a team of freelance software developers, using an internal, AI-driven vetting process.

