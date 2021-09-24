What's the end game for diversity?

Opinion: Is the next diversity debate about the right balance between Northerners and Southerners? Diversity consultant Patrick Voss asks where it ends.

For many firms, the focus on diversity has been increasing in recent years, driven in part by the Equalities Act 2010. This was introduced to pull together legislation covering potential discrimination against minorities based on: age; disability; gender reassignment; marriage and civil partnership; pregnancy and maternity; race; religion/belief; sex; sexual orientation.

As a result, diversity and inclusion has begun to play a more prominent role across organisations and the focus has widened to include neuro-diversity, and now socio-economic background

Recently KPMG introduced its first-ever socio-economic background representation target. It aims to see 29 percent of UK partners and directors come from a working-class background by 2030 - compared to 23% and 20% respectively now. The firm also reported an 8.6% pay gap between those with a working-class background and others.