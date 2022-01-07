What's Lord Alan Sugar really like as a leader?

Lord Alan Sugar is back on our screens as the formidable boss in the latest series of The Apprentice. But what is he really like as a boss once the cameras have gone? MT finds out.

Scarlett Allen-Horton, director, Harper Fox Search Partners (Series 15 runner up)

Q: Is Lord Alan’s management style misunderstand, or is what you see on TV the real him?

A: In many ways it is – he’s direct, and to the point, and also has a sharp sense of humour. But what people don’t often understand is that he does a lot behind the scenes, and he is a real passionate supporter of other entreprenuers. This doesn’t really get much mention.