What's the secret to festive wellbeing? Lower your expectations.

Workplace Evolution Christmas Charity Podcast: In this very special podcast in aid of The Trussell Trust, we hear from some high profile guests about how to maintain our wellbeing over Christmas.

by Michael Costello
Podcast guests
What’s the secret to mental wellbeing over Christmas? Lower your expectations, make time for yourself and have gratitude for the special moments. That’s the advice from the high profile guests on the Workplace Evolution Christmas Charity podcast in association with Management Today.

The guests, psychologist John Amaechi, Olympians Kate & Helen Richardson-Walsh and Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood, delve into their past, present and future as we explored:

