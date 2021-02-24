What's the single most important thing you should do as a new leader?

Six chief executives look back on their first 100 days.

When Joe Biden was sworn in as America’s 46th president on 20 January 2021, he brought with him a long list of promises for his first 100 days in office.

There was a collective sigh of relief in the air as he promised to reverse Trump policies that separated parents from their children at the US-Mexican border, end the bans on travel from several majority-Muslim countries and administer 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Even so, after a year of extraordinary crisis - and an unpredictable predecessor - the world will be watching and scrutinising his early moves, as he turns promises into actions.