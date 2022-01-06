What's in store for 2022?

To help glide into 2022 more smoothly, MT asked a range of experts to share the trends they expect to see on the rise this year.

1.‘Greenwashers’ will be exposed

With COP26 seeing world leaders committing to addressing the climate crisis and aligning environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, leaders should be in no doubt that sustainability is a top concern.

“In 2022 greenwashers will be held to account. Companies don’t just have to be seen doing the right thing, they have to substantiate it – particularly as the public and government apply pressure on companies to reduce carbon emissions,” says Ian Thompson, UK general manager at supply management firm Ivalua.

John Lunn, the CEO of sustainability consultancy, Re_Set agrees: “Having a bolted-on ESG policy will no longer cut it. The focus is rapidly shifting to a regenerative, ‘net-positive’ model, with businesses needing to put back more into society, the environment, and the global economy than they take out. Businesses will need to bake sustainable thinking into everything they do.”