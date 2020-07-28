What's the most useful word in a leader’s vocabulary?

When confronted with a problem, it’s natural to want to know why it’s happening. Why did you make this decision? Why did you assume this and not that? Why didn’t you tell me sooner?

As soon as we hear ‘why’ in such circumstances, deep-seated synapses in our brains get to work and put us on guard. We start trying to justify ourselves, variously digging in or passing the buck so that it’s not our fault.

But have you ever noticed that as soon as you start asking ‘how’ instead of ‘why’, you get to the root of the matter quickly, and the blame and excuses disappear? Changing a single word in your questioning can create a positive and free-flowing informational approach to problem solving and it truly works.