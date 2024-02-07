When is it acceptable for a CEO to have a side gig?

What can other CEOs learn from David Solomon's retreat from the DJ decks?

by Antonia Garrett Peel

Revellers at a club in downtown New York one December night in 2018 were treated to an unusual sight.

They may or may not have known it, but the man sporting a dark t-shirt behind the DJ decks, whose electronic beats they were twirling their neon glow sticks to, had just two months previously been appointed as CEO of one of Wall Street’s most venerable institutions.

The event, a dance party organised for Hamilton College’s ‘Because Hamilton’ campaign, of which the banking executive was co-chair, was not DJ D-Sol’s first appearance. Nor – although he later abandoned his musical moniker – would it be his last. But, come last October, official confirmation arrived that Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon had called time on public performances.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today