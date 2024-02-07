When is it acceptable for a CEO to have a side gig?

Revellers at a club in downtown New York one December night in 2018 were treated to an unusual sight.

They may or may not have known it, but the man sporting a dark t-shirt behind the DJ decks, whose electronic beats they were twirling their neon glow sticks to, had just two months previously been appointed as CEO of one of Wall Street’s most venerable institutions.

The event, a dance party organised for Hamilton College’s ‘Because Hamilton’ campaign, of which the banking executive was co-chair, was not DJ D-Sol’s first appearance. Nor – although he later abandoned his musical moniker – would it be his last. But, come last October, official confirmation arrived that Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon had called time on public performances.