When the going gets tough, businesses can’t afford to do nothing

At a time of high interest rates and high inflation, businesses know that trading conditions in 2023 are going to be tough, but are they doing enough to protect the bottom line and prepare for growth?

While significant market, economic and geopolitical uncertainties remain, some positive UK economic data has led to some optimism from the equity markets at the start of 2023, but this may not last.

Better-than-expected sales figures from retailers and hospitality and leisure operators about trading in the run up to the festive season, and news that the UK economy grew by 0.1% in November, are among the factors that have introduced a degree of optimism that the current economic downturn may not be as long, or as deep, as previously thought.