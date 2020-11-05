When it’s time to fire someone pronto

Letting that bad hire who doesn’t fit in or align with business values stick around could wreck your firm's culture, says serial entrepreneur Norman Crowley.

Firing people is unlikely to rank highly on any lists of 'my favourite things about having a leadership role'. It's a tough and unpleasant thing to have to do.

Serial entrepreneur Norman Crowley, who currently runs Crowley Carbon, Crowley Solar and Electrifi, has experienced his share of 'you’re fired' moments.

With bravery a core value in all his businesses, Crowley says it's essential to tell the truth to customers and employees, including when it’s time to let someone go. And more often than not, he says, it's better to do it quickly.