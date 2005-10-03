When Management Today met Philip Green

FROM THE ARCHIVE: At one point, the man behind the now-beleaguered Arcadia Group had amassed a £4.8bn fortune.

There are some people you're just as likely to find on the celebrity gossip pages as the business pages. Philip Green is infamously one of them. Once seen as an exemplar of British entrepreneurial nous, the maverick from Croydon - or ‘the Emp’ as he has been branded by fellow retail bosses - has rarely been far from headlines.

His retail empire led to a personal fortune of more than £4.8bn at its peak, glamorous parties graced by presidents and super models, and a dominant position within the UK clothing sector - his Arcadia Group had an estimated 12 per cent market share at its height, according to Sky News.