When should you step down as CEO?

The news that Disney chief executive, Bob Iger is stepping down might have come as a bit of a surprise.

Not only does he still have two years left on his contract, Iger has gained a reputation as one of the company’s most successful bosses. His 15 years in charge have delivered the high profile acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and most recently the $71bn 21st Century Fox; $11billion box office revenues in 2019; and the launch of the company’s new Disney+ subscription service.

Nevertheless in a statement, Iger revealed that “now is the optimum time to transition to a new CEO”. He will stay as executive chairman until 2021 - and remain involved in the firm’s creative efforts - but will hand the reins to parks and travel division boss Bob Chapek.