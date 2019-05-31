When should you step down as CEO?

Bob Iger's departure poses an unpopular question for bosses.

by Stephen Jones

The news that Disney chief executive, Bob Iger is stepping down might have come as a bit of a surprise.

Not only does he still have two years left on his contract, Iger has gained a reputation as one of the company’s most successful bosses. His 15 years in charge have delivered the high profile acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and most recently the $71bn 21st Century Fox; $11billion box office revenues in 2019; and the launch of the company’s new Disney+ subscription service. 

Nevertheless in a statement, Iger revealed that “now is the optimum time to transition to a new CEO”. He will stay as executive chairman until 2021 - and remain involved in the firm’s creative efforts - but will hand the reins to parks and travel division boss Bob Chapek.  

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT