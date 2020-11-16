When stress is good, when it is bad and how to tell the difference

The only way to build resilience is through stress and hardship, says psychologist Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic.

Tomas Chamorro Premuzic has his opinions about ‘corporate wellbeing’ and its relationship with performance: Silicon Valley can keep its bean bags, free sweets and ping pong tables.

This approach to engagement erroneously assumes people need to be happy to perform, which implies stress is always a negative.

But people are more productive, learn more and perform better when there's inner tension, says the psychology professor and ManpowerGroup chief talent scientist, and they can only build up resilience by experiencing some form of hardship.