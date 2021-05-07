When team building backfires

Encouraging bonds between team members is one of a manager's most important roles. When we get on with each other, or at least know and understand each other, we generally perform better.

Team building has become much harder during the pandemic, with remote working putting the kaibosh on subtle HR interventions like rearranging the office layout to encourage unfamiliar colleagues to interact, or bringing people together for free food in the canteen.

On a day-to-day level meanwhile, the ad hoc chats that are so important in getting to know a new colleague have had to be replaced by scheduled video catch-ups, which are generally more formal.