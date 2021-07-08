When to trust your gut

Because when you know, you know. Right?

Anyone who’s ever met one will know that humans are hardly rational, dispassionate creatures. We regularly base important decisions on emotion and instinct, whether that’s which car to buy or which person to marry.

Yet in business, this is frowned on. Textbooks will tell you to follow the data, making decisions using SWOT analyses and regressions. In that school of thought, gut feel is uncomfortably unscientific.

Is there a place for hunches in business? When should you listen to your intuition, and when should you follow the hard evidence? We asked a panel of C-suite leaders for their advice.