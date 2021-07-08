When to trust your gut

Because when you know, you know. Right?

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Anyone who’s ever met one will know that humans are hardly rational, dispassionate creatures. We regularly base important decisions on emotion and instinct, whether that’s which car to buy or which person to marry. 

Yet in business, this is frowned on. Textbooks will tell you to follow the data, making decisions using SWOT analyses and regressions. In that school of thought, gut feel is uncomfortably unscientific. 

Is there a place for hunches in business? When should you listen to your intuition, and when should you follow the hard evidence? We asked a panel of C-suite leaders for their advice.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package