Whistleblowing is on the rise and the calls are coming from inside the company
Reports of unfair treatment, fraud and corruption have increased due to more awareness of whistleblowing reporting facilities.
The decision to blow the whistle on an organisation’s shady - and sometimes illegal - business practices can feel unbelievably daunting, especially when you’re still working for the company. But according to a recent report by Safecall, a global whistleblowing hotline provider, there has been an uptick in the number of whistleblowing reports from direct employees.
While 84% of reports still come from indirect employees, 16% came from direct employees, a one percentage point higher than 2021 and five percentage points higher than 2020. HR concerns remain the highest reported category, making up 55% of all concerns from Safecall’s 900-strong client base.
Unfair treatment made up the majority of HR reports at 68%, a six percentage point decrease from 2021. The biggest increase, however, came from calls reporting harassment - up five percentage points from the 4% share in 2019, 2020 and 2021 to 9% in 2022.