Whistleblowing is on the rise and the calls are coming from inside the company

The decision to blow the whistle on an organisation’s shady - and sometimes illegal - business practices can feel unbelievably daunting, especially when you’re still working for the company. But according to a recent report by Safecall, a global whistleblowing hotline provider, there has been an uptick in the number of whistleblowing reports from direct employees.

While 84% of reports still come from indirect employees, 16% came from direct employees, a one percentage point higher than 2021 and five percentage points higher than 2020. HR concerns remain the highest reported category, making up 55% of all concerns from Safecall’s 900-strong client base.

Unfair treatment made up the majority of HR reports at 68%, a six percentage point decrease from 2021. The biggest increase, however, came from calls reporting harassment - up five percentage points from the 4% share in 2019, 2020 and 2021 to 9% in 2022.