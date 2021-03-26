How White leaders can talk about race

As a Black leader (and advertising legend), Trevor Robinson OBE the founder of Quiet Storm, says that he’s never had a verbally racist comment about his skin colour or told he should not be at the table. “But since I've been running my own company you see people look surprised when they come in and they realise that you're Black and you've got dreadlocks," he adds.

The managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi London, Sarah Jenkins, echoes that people often have preconceptions on how someone in her position should look.

She recalls being met with a blank face when introducing herself with her job title to a woman waiting in reception that she’d emailed all morning (but had never met in person). “There was no way that the person who'd been emailing in her mind was a Black woman. It took her brain an extra few seconds for the penny to drop,” Jenkins adds.