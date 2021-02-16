How Whitney Wolfe Herd became the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire

After her first experience, Whitney Wolfe Herd had no real plans to return to the world of online dating.

At age 22, Wolfe Herd had joined Hatch Labs, and through them she became involved with a start-up called Cardify, which was a project led by Sean Rad. The project was abandoned, but through the connections she had made Wolfe Herd joined a dating app start-up with Rad and Chris Gulczynski.

That's how Wolfe Herd became vice president of marketing for Tinder. The name was her idea, a combination of the flame logo and her practice of having used tinder to start fires at her father’s cabin in Montana. She is also credited with building its popularity by focusing on college campuses to grow its early user base.