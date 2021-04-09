Who's the most impressive businesswoman you know?

The deadline for the Inspiring Women in Business awards and 35 Women Under 35 has been extended by one week to April 21 2021.

Women are firmly established at the upper echelons of business, but there is still a long way to go before there's equality. The fact remains that the more senior you look, the fewer women you'll find.

We spoke with Mastercard's executive vice chair and 30% Club globa chair Ann Cairns recently about how she would have felt, back in the 1980s when she had the distinction of being the first woman to work on North Sea oil rigs, about the progress of the past 30 years. "Disappointed," she responded, and it's hard to argue with her.

Progress doesn't just happen; we have to make it happen. We're proud at Management Today to champion businesswomen, from rising stars to established leaders, and the companies that empower them.