Why Amazon banned PowerPoint

Jeff Bezos may be the only person in the world who knows how to run both a hyper-growth start-up and a massive listed corporation. At the very least he’s the only CEO who knows how to do both at the same time.

Amazon is the standout example of 21st century capitalism. From its 1990s origins as a glorified mail order book reseller operating out of the garage of Bezos’s suburban Seattle home, it became the world’s most valuable business for the first time last year, and continues to jostle for the position.

Time is on its side: turnover stands at over $280bn, and rarely grows at less than 25 per cent per annum. By the middle of the decade, it’s likely to do more trade than even Wal-Mart.