Why Arup is Britain's Most Admired Company

Jerome Frost is an urbanite. His ideal day out is to slip on his favourite pair of Adidas Ultraboost Parley trainers (made with plastic waste from the oceans, don’t you know?), pick a city and go exploring. “I really love to think about the history of the area and how it translates into today and the future,” he tells Management Today.

His preferred pastime is perhaps no surprise. Frost has spent his career working in urban regeneration, securing an OBE for his efforts in 2012. Notably, he led the successful implementation of the Olympic Delivery Authority’s design strategy for London 2012, including the Olympic Park. In March, he will celebrate his first-year anniversary as the chair of Arup’s largest region (the UK, India, the Middle East and Africa), responsible for 6,500 people.

Frost wouldn’t have to walk far in London, the company’s home, before he saw his employer’s rather elegant fingerprints in the wild. The high-end engineering and design consultancy is, in some capacity, behind many of the world’s most high-profile structures. In London alone, there is King’s Cross station (Frost personally led the regeneration strategy), the Gherkin, Shard, Barbican Centre, Lloyds Building, London Eye, Millennium Bridge, HSBC Tower and Heathrow Terminal 5.